Credit Suisse Group Increases TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Price Target to $85.00

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.99% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $78.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.84. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $42.28 and a 1 year high of $87.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 7.47%. TriNet Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $34,718.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,508.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $948,795.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,828 shares in the company, valued at $6,899,061.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,883 shares of company stock valued at $7,787,302 in the last three months. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

