Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Plans $0.05 — Dividend

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) declared a — dividend on Friday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0542 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th.

Credit Suisse Group has decreased its dividend payment by 79.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $10.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average is $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Credit Suisse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

