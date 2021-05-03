Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,057 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 255,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,891,000 after purchasing an additional 26,825 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,655,000. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 353,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,050,000 after acquiring an additional 70,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $119.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.00. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $110.47 and a 12 month high of $172.12.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $944.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Credicorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.63.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

