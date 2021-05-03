Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

CVET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:CVET opened at $28.65 on Monday. Covetrus has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.69.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Covetrus will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Covetrus news, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 6,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $203,353.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,538.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $81,312.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,809.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,758 shares of company stock worth $1,293,756. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 168,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

