Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Now Covered by Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coursera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Shares of NASDAQ COUR opened at $45.00 on Monday. Coursera has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $62.53.

In related news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp acquired 300,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

