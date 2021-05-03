Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Now Covered by Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coursera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.
Shares of NASDAQ COUR opened at $45.00 on Monday. Coursera has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $62.53.
Coursera Company Profile
Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.
