Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,066 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.4% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $372.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $164.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.06.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.42.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.