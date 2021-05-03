Corsair Gaming (CRSR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $556.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Corsair Gaming’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Corsair Gaming to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR opened at $33.18 on Monday. Corsair Gaming has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $51.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41.

CRSR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corsair Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.90.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

