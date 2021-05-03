Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.550-0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.190-2.250 EPS.

Shares of OFC traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $28.04. 1,237,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,567. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.11. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $28.92.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

Several brokerages have commented on OFC. Truist raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.91.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $108,678.80. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $40,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

