CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.27 and last traded at $8.27. Approximately 34,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,776,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.46). CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $473.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. CoreCivic’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,535,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,408,000 after purchasing an additional 792,211 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,236,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,652,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,544,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,119,000 after buying an additional 36,234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CoreCivic by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 385,385 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in CoreCivic by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 425,100 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreCivic Company Profile (NYSE:CXW)

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

