CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.27 and last traded at $8.27. Approximately 34,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,776,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.
The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.
CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.46). CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $473.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. CoreCivic’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CoreCivic Company Profile (NYSE:CXW)
The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
