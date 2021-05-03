Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Sold by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CORT. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

In other news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $729,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 8,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $253,939.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 191,989 shares of company stock worth $5,266,403 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $22.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.22. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.04. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $85.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

