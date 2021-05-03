Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. provides aircraft transportation services. The company offers general cargo shipments, priority shipments of live animals, fresh food and flowers, medicines and perishable foods, express shipments and transportation of human remains after the loss of a loved one. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Santa Fe, Mexico. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VLRS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $15.75 to $18.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.07.

Shares of VLRS stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 2.66. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $16.94.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a positive return on equity of 90.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter worth $153,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter worth $192,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter worth $303,000.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

