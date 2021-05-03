Contrasting Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) & Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) and Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.0% of Soliton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of Antares Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Soliton shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Antares Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Soliton and Antares Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soliton 0 0 2 0 3.00 Antares Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00

Soliton presently has a consensus target price of $20.33, suggesting a potential upside of 13.53%. Antares Pharma has a consensus target price of $5.63, suggesting a potential upside of 48.42%. Given Antares Pharma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Antares Pharma is more favorable than Soliton.

Volatility & Risk

Soliton has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antares Pharma has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Soliton and Antares Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soliton N/A -59.20% -53.93% Antares Pharma 6.64% 16.48% 6.69%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Soliton and Antares Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soliton N/A N/A -$13.75 million ($1.00) -17.91 Antares Pharma $123.86 million 5.17 -$2.03 million ($0.01) -379.00

Antares Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Soliton. Antares Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Soliton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Antares Pharma beats Soliton on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers products for the removal of tattoos. It also develops a product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems. The company's injection products include XYOSTED for subcutaneous administration of testosterone replacement therapy in adult males; OTREXUP OTREXUP a subcutaneous methotrexate injection indicated for adults with severe active rheumatoid arthritis, children with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis, and adults with severe recalcitrant psoriasis; and NOCDURNA sublingual tablets indicated for the treatment of nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria in adults who awaken at least two times per night to urinate. Its injection products also comprise generic Epinephrine Injection USP products indicated for emergency treatment of severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis in adults and certain pediatric patients; Sumatriptan Injection USP indicated for the acute treatment of migraine headaches and cluster headache in adults; and Makena subcutaneous auto injector drug-device combination product indicated to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women, as well as Teriparatide injection used for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men at increased risk of fracture, and for glucocorticoid induced osteoporosis in men and women. In addition, the company develops disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis; QuickShot auto injectors; and drug/device product for urologic oncology and endocrinology. The company have strategic alliances and partnership arrangements pharmaceutical companies, including Pfizer, Idorsia, Teva, and AMAG. Antares Pharma, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

