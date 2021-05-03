Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST) to Release Earnings on Monday

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect Constellation Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNST opened at $21.62 on Monday. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.81 and a quick ratio of 15.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 2.80.

CNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

In other news, major shareholder Group L. P. Column sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Emma Reeve sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $235,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,270 shares of company stock worth $756,093. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

