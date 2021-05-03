Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) to announce sales of $24.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.16 million. Conifer reported sales of $21.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full-year sales of $100.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.17 million to $102.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $107.63 million, with estimates ranging from $102.04 million to $111.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.27 million. Conifer had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 21.69%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNFR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Conifer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNFR traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $3.19. 2,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,967. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Conifer has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

