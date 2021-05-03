Concorde Asset Management LLC Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $208.51 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.80 and a 52-week high of $251.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of -434.39 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.19.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total value of $7,209,133.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,933 shares of company stock valued at $75,881,051 in the last quarter. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.26.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

