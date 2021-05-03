Concorde Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 54.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastly alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSLY. Oppenheimer upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.69.

Shares of FSLY opened at $63.87 on Monday. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $136.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -99.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.41 per share, with a total value of $32,705,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 6,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $471,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 261,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,604,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,450 shares of company stock worth $25,601,281 in the last ninety days. 24.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastly Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.