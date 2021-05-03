Concorde Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in NICE during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of NICE by 72.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

NICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.85.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $241.23 on Monday. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $160.73 and a 52 week high of $288.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.90.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $438.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

