Concorde Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 115,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 230,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ACRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Commercial Real Estate has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

ACRE opened at $14.76 on Monday. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.46 million, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 17.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 98.51%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

