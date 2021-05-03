Concorde Asset Management LLC Invests $390,000 in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. XXEC Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,645,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after acquiring an additional 162,495 shares in the last quarter. 4.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

BSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

Shares of BSY stock opened at $51.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $54.62.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.80 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 100,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $4,485,147.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,576,632 shares in the company, valued at $70,506,983.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 22,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $907,630.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,677,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,030,369.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 981,832 shares of company stock valued at $47,893,133.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.