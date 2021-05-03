Concorde Asset Management LLC Invests $336,000 in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in SLR Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SLR Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in SLR Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bruce J. Spohler bought 25,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $486,652.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 67,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,303.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $18.50) on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $18.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $780.54 million, a PE ratio of -153.92 and a beta of 1.25. SLR Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $19.64.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.48 million. SLR Investment had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 95.91%.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

