Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Director Acquires $49,950.00 in Stock

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Director Raj Rajgopal purchased 5,000 shares of Computer Task Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,453 shares in the company, valued at $74,455.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CTG stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,499. The firm has a market cap of $153.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.48.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Computer Task Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Computer Task Group by 17.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Computer Task Group during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 400.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 69,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 55,328 shares during the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It provides business process transformation solutions, which include strategic advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions consisting of application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

