Compass (NYSE:COMP) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COMP. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Compass stock opened at $19.02 on Monday. Compass has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin acquired 411,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $7,399,998.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 421,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,580,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf acquired 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

