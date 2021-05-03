Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CMPGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Compass Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Compass Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $712.00.

CMPGY opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.71 and a beta of 1.08. Compass Group has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $22.66.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

