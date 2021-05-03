Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) shares fell 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.37 and last traded at $7.41. 27,678 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,009,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0714 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1,966.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 9,398 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 13,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

