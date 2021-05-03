Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by KeyCorp

KeyCorp restated their overweight rating on shares of Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Commvault Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.38.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

CVLT opened at $69.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.96 and a 200-day moving average of $57.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -105.32, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. Commvault Systems has a 52 week low of $34.42 and a 52 week high of $72.33.

In related news, Director David F. Walker sold 7,500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,962,205. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 2,904 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $204,296.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,240.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,745 shares of company stock worth $1,018,463 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2,366.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,653 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the first quarter valued at $1,341,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.