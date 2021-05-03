Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%. On average, analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CHCT opened at $50.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.22. Community Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $52.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

