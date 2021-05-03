Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) vs. Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Head-To-Head Review

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) and Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Commercial Vehicle Group and Canoo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial Vehicle Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Canoo 1 1 1 0 2.00

Commercial Vehicle Group currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 38.65%. Canoo has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.86%. Given Canoo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Canoo is more favorable than Commercial Vehicle Group.

Profitability

This table compares Commercial Vehicle Group and Canoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial Vehicle Group -5.85% -7.44% -1.80% Canoo N/A -29.50% -0.48%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Commercial Vehicle Group and Canoo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial Vehicle Group $901.24 million 0.41 $15.78 million $0.51 22.37 Canoo N/A N/A $1.16 million N/A N/A

Commercial Vehicle Group has higher revenue and earnings than Canoo.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.9% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Canoo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Commercial Vehicle Group has a beta of 3.4, suggesting that its stock price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canoo has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Commercial Vehicle Group beats Canoo on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial and other vehicles; and panel assemblies. It also offers electro-mechanical assemblies, such as box builds, complex automated and robotic assemblies, and large multi-cabinet control cabinets with power distribution and cabling; vinyl or cloth-covered appliquÃ©s, armrests, map pocket compartments, and sound-reducing insulations; instrument panels; and plastics decorating and finishing products. In addition, this segment provides cab structures; design products, including armrests, grab handles, storage systems, floor coverings, floor mats, sleeper bunks, headliners, wall panels, and privacy curtains; and mirrors, wipers, and controls used in commercial, military and specialty recreational vehicles. The Global Seating segment offers seats and seating systems, such as mechanical and air suspension, static and military seats, and bus, as well as seats for medium-and heavy-duty trucks (MD/HD trucks); office seating products; and seats, parts, and components for the aftermarket. The company supplies its products and systems for the commercial vehicle market comprising the MD/HD truck market; and MD/HD truck, bus, construction, mining, agricultural, military, industrial, municipal, off-road recreational, and specialty vehicle markets. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers business-to-business (B2B) delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, and sport vehicles using skateboard architecture technology. It intends to serve small businesses, independent contractors, service technicians, retailers, large corporations, logistics companies, fleet managers, and others. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

