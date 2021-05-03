Comerica Bank Sells 27,709 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,709 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $41,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 13,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.4% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 604,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMY. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.81.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.33. The company had a trading volume of 267,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,318,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.50. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $54.07 and a 52 week high of $67.16. The company has a market capitalization of $141.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -567.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

