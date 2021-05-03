Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,925 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,155 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $39,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,473 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 1,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.42.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $6.10 on Monday, reaching $378.19. 66,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,773,077. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $354.10 and a 200 day moving average of $362.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

