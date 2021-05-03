Comerica Bank Reduces Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,304 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.6% of Comerica Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $103,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.93.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total value of $1,075,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,425,157.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,153 shares of company stock worth $109,617,129. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $22.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $687.44. The stock had a trading volume of 436,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,346,836. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $686.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $655.42. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.60 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,424.58, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

