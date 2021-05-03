Comerica Bank Has $36.62 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 834,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,591 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $36,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $45.45. The stock had a trading volume of 381,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,577,719. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.52. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $46.39. The stock has a market cap of $187.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.76, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

