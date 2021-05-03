Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 612,395 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 522,414 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 0.5% of Comerica Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $75,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Michelle Kumbier purchased 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,207,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,230. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.07. 90,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,219,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $86.16 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.00. The company has a market cap of $212.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.53, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

