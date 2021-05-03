Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Upgraded at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $75.00 price objective on the cable giant’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Comcast’s FY2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

CMCSA has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Comcast from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.21.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $56.15 on Friday. Comcast has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $257.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average of $51.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 53,581 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 525,740 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 664,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $35,956,000 after purchasing an additional 12,606 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.