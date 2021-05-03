Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.230-1.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Columbia Property Trust also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.23-1.30 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Columbia Property Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist lowered Columbia Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Columbia Property Trust from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Property Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Shares of Columbia Property Trust stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.01. 719,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.20 and a beta of 1.31. Columbia Property Trust has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.49.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

