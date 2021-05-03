Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $31,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 883.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 24,353 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,646,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.92.

CL traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.91. The company had a trading volume of 128,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,844,043. The company has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.58 and a 200-day moving average of $80.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $65.54 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,760.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $383,173.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

