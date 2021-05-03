Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Lifted to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COHU. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.57.

Shares of COHU opened at $40.01 on Thursday. Cohu has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -36.05 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.26.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cohu will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 387,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,578,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,000. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,573,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 249.3% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 66,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 47,395 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at about $985,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

