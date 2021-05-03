Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,900 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the March 31st total of 230,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Cohn Robbins by 702.1% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 87,533 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins in the fourth quarter worth $617,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins in the fourth quarter worth $1,867,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins in the fourth quarter worth $2,137,000.

NYSE CRHC opened at $9.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.01. Cohn Robbins has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $11.46.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

