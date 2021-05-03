Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Position Boosted by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Societe Generale downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $80.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.91 and a 200 day moving average of $77.57. The company has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $47.39 and a 12-month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.