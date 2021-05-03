CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Short Interest Up 35.3% in April

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the March 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, major shareholder Todd V. Swanson sold 197,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total transaction of $41,370.00.

OTCMKTS CLSH opened at $0.23 on Monday. CLS Holdings USA has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17.

CLS Holdings USA, Inc, a diversified cannabis company, focuses on the extraction and conversion of cannabinoids in the United States. The company extracts various cannabinoids from the cannabis plants and converts into concentrates, such as oils, waxes, edibles, and shatters. Its concentrates are used for electronic cigarettes vaporization, and pharmaceutical and other purposes.

