Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,400 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the March 31st total of 106,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLV. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $363,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,314. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $12.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.0967 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%.

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

