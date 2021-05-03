Cloudbric (CLBK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $325,974.00

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One Cloudbric coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Cloudbric has a market capitalization of $14.50 million and $325,974.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cloudbric has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00069134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020167 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00072381 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $519.86 or 0.00894325 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,532.85 or 0.09518203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.41 or 0.00098766 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00046225 BTC.

About Cloudbric

Cloudbric is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 609,683,917 coins. Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io . Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

