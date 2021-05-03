Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital started coverage on Clene in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Clene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Clene stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.52. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45 and a beta of -0.01. Clene has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLNN. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

