ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) Short Interest Up 50.0% in April

ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.48% of ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of YLDE stock opened at $39.40 on Monday. ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th.

