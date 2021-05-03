Clean Harbors (CLH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Clean Harbors to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $796.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.62 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. On average, analysts expect Clean Harbors to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CLH opened at $88.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 1.72. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $91.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.46 and a 200 day moving average of $78.29.

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $134,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,789.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $84,930.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,667 shares of company stock worth $2,340,870. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

