Clarius Group LLC Raises Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 1,446.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Newmont by 47.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $62.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.03. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The firm has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $879,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,397,951. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $249,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,673.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,905. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

