Clarius Group LLC Has $828,000 Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,857 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 12.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,184,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,147,650,000 after buying an additional 201,874 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.9% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $153.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. American Express has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $155.08. The company has a market cap of $123.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

