Clarius Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 397.8% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 14,031 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 61,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $81.98 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $56.72 and a 12 month high of $84.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.14.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

