Clarius Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of FIS opened at $152.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.85. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.12 billion, a PE ratio of -849.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on FIS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.04.

In related news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.