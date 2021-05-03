Clarius Group LLC Acquires 124 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,663,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,213 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,134 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $722,901,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,944 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $594,904,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $120.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.27.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

