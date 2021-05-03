Citigroup Increases Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target to $78.00

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.90.

Shares of IART opened at $74.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 110.57, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.87 and its 200-day moving average is $63.01. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Mosebrook sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $72,684.60. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 25,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,834,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,551. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,086,352 shares of company stock worth $74,379,561 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2,703.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,984 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

